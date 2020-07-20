Alexis Ren Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Black Swimsuit On Instagram

Alexis Ren’s most recent Instagram photos have been of herself rocking black ensembles, and she kept the theme rolling with her newest post from today. She rocked a sexy black ensemble and it left her cleavage on display.

The photo was a zoomed in snap of the model’s face and upper torso, and she was photographed lounging at the beach. She sat on a light-colored towel and propped herself with with her right arm and gazed directly at the camera with a fierce and coy expression on her face.

Her swimsuit had a simple, clean cut with halter-style straps and a plunge neckline. It hugged her toned figure at her waist and flattered her figure.

Alexis wore her hair down in a side part with her locks apparently blowing in the wind slightly, and her circular hoop earrings peeked through.

The model was photographed on a sunny day with the bright light leaving her hair glowing and her skin looking flawless. Behind her was a deserted stretch of beach with several palm trees.

In the caption, she checked in on her fans’ mental wellness, and the post has been a hit so far with over 409,700 hitting the “like” button in the first five hours since it went live.

Alexis’ many followers headed to the comments section to share a variety of messages, and while there were numerous compliments for the beauty as usual, there were many people that opted to respond to her caption.

“It has been terrible to be honest. But I ended my day with pizza by the water and feeling a little bit calmer now thank you angel for asking,” wrote a fan.

“Amazing!! I live in Hawaii and I choose my happiness and my life!!! My mental state is great because my health is great… and my financials are great! How you do anything is how you do everything! ” exclaimed a second social media user.

“Better now, after seeing you,” declared a third admirer.

“Good!! Yours??” wondered a curious supporter.

In addition, a week ago, Alexis shared more photos of herself in swimwear. That time, she sizzled in a tiny black bikini and struck a couple of poses on a blanket. She was in a grassy area enjoying the weather, and was accompanied by a dog. The model’s swimsuit top had a classic triangle-style cut with thin straps that she wrapped around her waist, and the bottoms had a very low waistline that left her midriff on show.