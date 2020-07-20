Kamala Harris Supporters Defend Her, Mock Donald Trump’s ‘Orange Makeup’ After She’s Accused Of Using Botox

Kamala Harris supporters are rising to the defense of the California senator after allegations that her recent television appearance showed signs of botox injections, with some turning the criticism back on Donald Trump and his family.

The allegations that Harris had some work done arose after she spoke on MSNBC, with many sharing what looked to be a low-quality video of the appearance in which her face looked different than it had in past months.

Kamala is so greedy. C’mon, sweetie, leave a little Botox for Nancy and Hillary, for crying out loud. She looks like a squirrel hoarding acorns in her cheeks for winter. pic.twitter.com/0LhxSLpKMg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 19, 2020

I don’t understand the point of Botox. Nobody has ever looked better after doing it. Everyone’s post-Botox look lands somewhere on the spectrum of horrifying. pic.twitter.com/w5NKhjnaYy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 19, 2020

But supporters of Harris pushed back, saying that the quality of the video distorted her appearance and that it did not seem as if she had any botox injections. Others pointed out what they saw as hypocrisy from the right for criticizing her looks despite the president and some of his family members taking measures to alter their own appearances. Many posted side-by-side pictures of Ivanka and Melania Trump, showing what looked to be some stark differences from their younger years to they way both appear today. Both have faced speculation that they had plastic surgery.

Others shared pictures of the president wearing what looked to be either spray tan or heavy makeup, pointing out that he at times looks to be unnaturally orange.

“Yall are really trying it with this Kamala/botox fake story. Grow up,” tweeted television host Claudia Jordan. “Meanwhile your guy has a whole face full of cover girl, self tanner and needs a girdle. Miss me with the bulls*t.

“Republicans are really trying to mock Kamala Harris, by claiming she got Botox,” another person tweeted. “Meanwhile Trump paints his face orange every day, and has a double comb-over going, but they remain silent.”

Some critics said that despite a person’s political leanings, they should not be creating such high physical standards for women.

“I don’t care if it is Kellyanne or Kamala, can we stop talking about every time a professional woman looks different on TV?” noted author and entrepreneur Carol Roth on Twitter. “Botox, no botox, weight changes, makeup– it’s none of your business. Leave a compliment if you want, but stop being so critical of women.”

The scrutiny on Harris from many on the right comes as her name has arisen as a potential vice presidential pick for presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Before securing the delegates needed for the nomination, Biden had said he planned to pick a woman to serve beside him on the party’s ticket, and many believe the California senator would be a strong choice.