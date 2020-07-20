‘The Chi’ Spoilers: Keisha’s Location Is Finally Revealed

The third season of television’s The Chi is five episodes in and the show has finally revealed the location of Kiesha Williams, played by Birgundi Baker, during the July 19 episode.

The series follows a group of people living in a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. In a previous episode, Kiesha was seen sitting alone at a dark bus stop. During the final few moments, the camera focused on Kiesha’s broken cellphone on the ground but showed no sign of the young woman. When she did not return home, Kiesha’s mother and brother, Kevin, played by Alex Hibbert, became concerned and gathered the neighborhood to help find their loved one.

During the search, Ronnie, played by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, became determined to be the one to find Kiesha. Ronnie wanted to prove himself worthy of being embraced by the community after making a few mistakes in the past.

The Sunday, July 19 episode kicked off with Kiesha sitting in a bathtub while being washed by a strange man. He began speaking and told her that she was filthy when he found her but he would work to keep her clean. He then forced her under the water before dressing and feeding her. Throughout the room, there were trophies and sports memorabilia on display, which indicated the captor could be the high school coach she was once in a relationship with. The room was also filled with cameras, which were used to monitor her movements while he was away.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Later in the episode, there is a citywide blackout that disconnected the cameras, and Kiesha decided to take the opportunity to escape. She tried to open the main door of the room but ended up hurting herself. She opted to use a piece of furniture to break open a smaller door and finally made it outside. In her excitement, she fell to the ground for a brief second before getting up to run away. Unfortunately, she was grabbed from behind by the mysterious man. As he struggled to pull her back into the house, she screamed for help.

At the same time, Ronnie was seen walking through the same neighborhood and heard the screams. He paused to listen better and quickly realized it was Kiesha’s voice. As recognition crossed Ronnie’s face, be began turning in the direction of the screams and the episode came to an end.

It’s unclear if Ronnie will be able to save Kiesha, but the synopsis — which can be seen on Showtime’s website — of the upcoming episode makes no mention of the missing girl.