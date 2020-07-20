Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Show PDA In Adorable New Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed some wine while snuggling in her recent Instagram post.

Cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on the evening of Saturday, July 18 to share an adorable photo of she and her husband, singer and songwriter John Legend. The pair showed some PDA while snuggling outside.

Teigen and Legend set up what appeared to be a casual date night in the backyard of their Los Angeles, California mansion. They sat at a picnic table, string lights overhead lighting up the night sky. The table was decorated with colorful fabric place mats with tassels. The pair were enjoying some red wine in long stemmed wine glasses.

Teigen looked casual in a spaghetti strap tank top and went barefoot while stretching her long tan legs out on the table. The model appeared to go makeup free and wore her light brown hair tied back in a pony tail. She smiled while looking out into the distance as her husband planted a kiss on her cheek. The pair appeared to be very content and in love.

Legend sported a floral print collared shirt and wrapped his arms around his wife lovingly. Visible behind the couple was an impressively landscaped lawn, complete with an assortment of trees and vegetation as well as a stone wall.

Teigen’s sweet snapshot quickly racked up the likes, earning over 700,000 in very little time. She has quite a large online following at 30.6 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section of this particular photo to compliment the adorable photo and to share their admiration of the famous couple.

“The most beautiful couple in the world,” gushed one fan.

“Oh my goodness, kind of reminds me of your magical wedding dinner,” another person wrote.

“Love. Hope tonight was so fun,” one more fan commented upon the post.

In an apparent attempt to prevent too much negativity, Teigen activated a special setting on this particular post that limited the allowable comments. When this setting is activated, only those whom Teigen already follows back are allowed to comment upon the post. Teigen utilized this same setting on the photos she posted on Sunday, July 19.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it has not been a positive week for Teigen on social media. She has been swarmed by Twitter trolls accusing her and her husband of having some sort of connection to deceased sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. As of now, there is no evidence to suggest this. Teigen claims to have blocked over 1 million trolls harassing her on Twitter alone.