‘One Piece’ Chapter 985 Features Death Of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi

The latest chapter of One Piece manga featured the death of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi. After an intense argument during the Fire Festival at the Beast Pirates’ headquarters in Onigashima, Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido grabbed his sword and beheaded the defenseless shogun of the Land of Wano. After surprisingly removing Shogun Orochi out of the equation, Emperor Kaido revealed all his plans in front of his subordinates.

First, the world’s strongest creature officially announced his newly-formed alliance with Big Mom Pirates and Emperor Charlotte Linlin, who has a bounty of 4.388 billion berries. After abolishing the Seven Warlord System, Emperor Kaido became aware that the World Government has already found a “new force” that is capable of stopping the Four Emperors of the Sea so he decided to join hands with Emperor Big Mom and her crew to find the Ancient Weapons and the world’s greatest treasure, One Piece.

In One Piece Chapter 985, Emperor Kaido also revealed his next plan for the Land of Wano. With Orochi dead, Emperor Kaido said that his daughter, Yamato, will be named as the new shogun of the Land of Wano. The current Onigashima will be the new Flower Capital, while the Land of Wano will now be called the New Onigashima.

Now that they have full control of the country, Emperor Kaido revealed his plan to turn it into a lawless zone. With its imposing waterfall defenses, the Beast Pirates captain believes that the Land of Wano is a natural fortress that neither the Navy nor the World Government can easily reach.

Ari Helminen / Flickr (CC BY 2.0 Cropped and Resized)

One Piece Chapter 985 also revealed Kaido’s plan to build more weapon factories in the Land of Wano and turn the entire population into a labor source to speed up their production. Using the Ancient Weapons and the weapons that they will be creating in the Land of Wano, the two Yonkos plans to start the greatest war the world has ever seen.

After he ended the life of their leader, Emperor Kaido gave Orochi’s subordinates two options. They could either join them and become pirates or avenge Orochi and die. Most of them were shocked by what happened. Knowing how powerful Kaido is, there is a strong possibility for them to choose his side.

One Piece Chapter 985 also featured three members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in great danger. Though the man that was supposed to execute him, Orochi, is already dead, Kozuki Momonosuke remains in the execution platform at the banquet hall. Meanwhile, after a long chase, Linlin has finally captured Nami and Carrot and reclaimed one of her homies, Zeus.