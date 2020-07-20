Joe Biden Campaign Slams Donald Trump After Chris Wallace Interview

On Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign responded to President Donald Trump’s interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

In a statement, Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said that Trump “lurched from smear to smear, all while being forcefully corrected on most, including the lie that Joe Biden wouldn’t keep the American people safe and supports defunding the police — which has been fact-checked into oblivion over the last month.”

During his conversation with Wallace, the president claimed that Biden has caved to pressure from the left wing of the Democratic Party and that he wants to defund and abolish the police.

To prove his point, Trump pointed to the policy recommendations jointly released by Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ team.

The anchor was quick to interject, noting that Biden does not, in fact, want to defund law enforcement.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump argued that Biden is not mentally fit to lead the nation. He suggested that the former Delaware senator would not pass a cognitive test, describing him as “mentally shot.”

Trump insisted that Biden is hiding in the “basement” of his Delaware home because he would not be able to handle a tough interview.

Responding to Trump’s remarks, Bedingfield said that polls show that the “smears aren’t working.”

She pointed to recent surveys from ABC News and The Washington Post. In both polls, Biden was 9 percentage points ahead of the commander-in-chief on issues pertaining to crime and safety.

Bedingfield also blasted Trump over his “catastrophic mismanagement” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It didn’t have to be this bad. The American people know it, and in November they are going to vote to put a president in the White House who will take responsibility, bring us together and lead us out of this crisis,” she said.

Anna Moneymaker-Pool / Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic was one of the issues Trump and Wallace discussed at length.

As USA Today reported, the commander-in-chief defended his prediction that the novel coronavirus would “disappear” on its own, telling the anchor that he will be “right eventually.”

In addition, he weighed in on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s performance.

Describing the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as a “little bit of an alarmist,” Trump said that the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert got several crucial things about the COVID-19 virus wrong.

The comments came amid intense speculation that the White House is looking to discredit and sideline Fauci, whose apparent bluntness seems to be an issue for some members of the Trump administration.