Lindsay Lohan Will Reunite With Her ‘Parent Trap’ Co-Stars For New Special

Lindsay Lohan is set to join the cast of the 1998 Disney film The Parent Trap for a reunion hosted by Katie Couric.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the get-together will take place on Monday, July 20. The event is in support of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit formed by Jose Andres. World Central Kitchen provides meals to communities and schools, and often uses meals from local restaurants.

Couric was the first to share the news on her Instagram page on Sunday. She posted a clip from the reunion, and included several iconic moments of the movie that fans would remember.

Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix (Meredith), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy) and Simon Kunz (Martin) and director Nancy Meyers and writer-producer Charles Shyer will all be joining the special, and many of them were shown in the clip.

“Boy, do @nmeyers and I have a treat for you!” she captioned. “We got the cast of the Parent Trap together again for the first time since 1998. The full episode will premiere exclusively on my Instagram TOMORROW at 9 AM ET. Make sure to mark your calendars – you won’t want to miss this!!”

The post left more than 100,000 views on Couric’s page. Additionally, over 500 users commented underneath the video.

“OMG!! I love this movie!!! Can’t wait!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“THIS IS AMAZING,” another chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

“Some good news for 2020!! So excited about this!!” a third fan gushed.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

As many Lohan fans will recall, the film was a remake of the 1961 feature of the same name, which starred Hayley Mills as the leading role. It was also the Mean Girls actress’ first feature film, in which she played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James.

The Parent Trap was about the twins meeting each other at summer camp and realizing that their parents Nick (Quaid) and Elizabeth (the late Natasha Richardson) separated them at birth. The success from the movie made Lohan a star as she moved onto other roles like Freaky Friday and Georgia Rule with Jane Fonda. Several other cast members went on to work on television shows and movies as well.

Meyers hinted that she was announcing something related to the Disney production on Friday. She shared a black-and-white image of her and Lohan as a young actress during one of the scenes from the feature. Underneath the image, she said she was excited to “finally” share the news, and confirmed she isn’t working on a sequel.