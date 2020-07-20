Kara Del Toro Shows Off Her Cleavage In A Low-Cut Top

Kara Del Toro stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the platform, which showcased the model posing in a cleavage-baring top that flaunted her assets. Kara shared the three-photo set with fans on Saturday, July 18.

Though Kara did not tag the location of the photo shoot, the pictures seem to have been taken in a sunny locale at the golden hour. Her face dazzled in the sunlight, making her sun-kissed skin glow. Her caramel-colored locks were deeply parted and fell over the crown of her head in voluminous strands. Her tresses cascaded down her shoulders and back in long waves.

She wore a white, cap-sleeved shirt with sheer sleeves and a rectangular neckline. The low-cut top showed off her chest and her ample cleavage. She paired the garment with high-waisted gray pants.

As for her jewelry, Kara opted to accessorize with a gold necklace.

In the first image, Kara kneeled down, her arm bent at the elbow and resting on one leg. She held a pink rose in her hand. She tilted her head upwards and smiled at the camera. The corners of her mouth turned upwards and she broke out into a big grin, her pearly white teeth on full display.

Kara stood tall in the second snap. She looked off to the side, holding the flower to her mouth. She wrapped one arm around her midriff, hugging her stomach.

In the third shot, Kara kneeled down again, resting her elbow on one knee. She cupped her face with her hand, the rose dangling in between her fingers. This time, she pursed her plump pout as she looked sideways.

In the comments section of the post, Kara’s fans were quick to react to the model’s latest look.

Some were captivated by her grin.

“The perfect smile!” one fan declared, adding a smiley face blowing a kiss. “Love it.”

Others were enraptured by her fashion sense.

“That top is so cute,” shared another social media user, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

Others still loved the overall look.

“You are looking so gorgeous,” gushed a third person.

“Flawless,” commended a fourth follower, following up their message with a red heart.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow racked up more than 27,3000 likes and close to 230 comments.

