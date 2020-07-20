Caelynn Miller-Keyes Stuns In A Black Crop Top While Soaking Up The Sun

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is savoring her time in Malibu.

Former Bachelor in Paradise star Caelynn Miller-Keyes took to Instagram on Sunday, July 19, to share a dual-photo post featuring new stunning snapshots of herself. The 25-year-old beauty pageant winner sprawled out on a blanket while soaking up the sun in Malibu, California.

In the first photo included in the post, Miller-Keyes showed off her glowing tan and impressive, toned physique in a low-cut black crop top. Over the top of the bra she wore a dark green button-down shirt that was mostly undone. She paired the top with a pair of matching high-waisted shorts.

She accessorized with some gold jewelry pieces, including dangling earrings, a simple pendant necklace, bracelets and a couple of rings. She wore her brown hair down in natural waves and she brushed it out of her face with one hand as it blew in the wind. She appeared to go makeup-free and flashed her ultra-white teeth as she smiled for the camera.

Pictured with her was a pair of sunglasses, some flip flops and a wicker purse. The background of the snapshot was picturesque, complete with mountains, lush green vegetation and a dirt path. The sun shined down on the former reality television star, illuminating her face.

In her caption, Miller-Keyes expressed how much she enjoys the city of Malibu. The two snapshots quickly racked up over 88,000 likes. Miller-Keyes boasts a total of 1.5 million followers on the platform overall. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the beautiful snapshots and to share their admiration for her.

“You are so stunning! I love you on both the shows. Smart with a strong head on your shoulders! We are rooting for you and Dean! What a love story,” one fan wrote, referencing Miller-Keyes current boyfriend, Dean Unglert, whom she met during the last season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“You are absolutely stunning! I would love to do a photo shoot like this!” another person commented.

“You are such a beauty inside and out. And I’m so happy for you that you and Dean found happiness together,” a third fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Miller-Keyes’ season of Bachelor in Paradise was anything but smooth. It included plenty of drama, most of which surrounded contestant Blake Horstmann who had slept with both Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman prior to the show. Nevertheless, Miller-Keyes ultimately got the happy ending she was hoping for when she connected with Unglert.