Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Cuddle Up While Enjoying A Lake Day

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared some sweet photos of she and her boyfriend Jason Tartick's lakeday outing.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend Jason Tartick spent some time on the lake over the weekend and snapped some cute photos along the way. She shared four photos to Instagram depicting their adventures soaking up the sun while riding in a boat with a group of friends.

The first photo included in Bristowe’s post featured just she and Tartick. Tartick was seated in the driver’s seat of the boat with Bristowe seated in his lap. Bristowe sported a unique bikini that featured leopard print on one side and bunches of bananas on the other. The top piece included thick straps and tied at the center. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of aviator sunglasses and wore her blond hair tied back in a ponytail.

The former Bachelorette accessorized with some gold chain necklaces and several rings. She slung an arm around her boyfriends neck and smiled at the camera, clearly enjoying the summer day. Meanwhile, Tarticik sported a pair of turquoise swim trunks and wore his long hair tied back out of his face with a scrunchie.

Another photo included in the post depicted Tartick and Bristowe surrounded by friends while drinking and soaking up the sun. Bristowe showed off a different bathing suit in one snapshot, this one an orange and pink ensemble from the popular swimwear brand Beach Riot. She held a can of hard seltzer while posing on a yellow beach towel.

The post quickly accumulated plenty of likes, surpassing 50,000 in no time. In her caption, Bristowe noted that it had been such a fun weekend she hadn’t wanted it to end. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her bathing suits and to congratulate her for finding love with Tartick.

“Sooo cute (the couple + the swimsuit)! Where did you get your swimsuit though!?” questioned one fan.

“So glad to know you two love birds are having fun. You make the perfect couple!” another person commented.

“I love you guys! Such a sweet couple! All the best for y’all,” one more fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bristowe was initially engaged to Shawn Booth at the conclusion of her season. However, they ended up calling off the engagement and going their own separate ways. Bristowe later connected with Tartick whom she has been with ever since. The pair appear to be quite serious about one another and have hinted that an engagement is coming in the near future.