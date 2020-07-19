Kanye West Jeered At His Own Campaign Rally For Claiming Harriet Tubman Never Actually Freed The Slaves

Kanye West’s first campaign rally since announcing his run for president got off to a difficult start, with the rapper turned political candidate being jeered after claiming that famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves.

Speaking to a crowd at the rally in Charleston, South Carolina, West spoke on a number of different issues, including the reputation of Tubman. In a video shared online, the rapper could be heard saying that claims of Tubman freeing enslaved men and women was not correct.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” West claimed.

As Complex noted, the crowd fell silent after West’s statement, and some began to boo and yell at him. In another video shared by someone attending the event, the person filming could be heard saying they were leaving immediately after he made the claim.

The statement has drawn some strong pushback online, with many noting that Kanye’s statement was not correct and that Tubman is indeed credited with helping to free a significant number of enslaved people. In the wake of nationwide protests calling for efforts to address systemic racism, some have suggested that statues of Confederate figures be taken down and replaced with ones of Tubman, who played a role in the Civil War.

Kanye said this and I left immediately. I went for a laugh and I got one. But when it got disrespectful for me it was over. pic.twitter.com/nNqjUp03mu — Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 19, 2020

The report noted that West took aim at Democrats during the campaign event, saying they have not done anything for Black people. He later would cry on stage as he discussed plans to abort his eldest child.

While many criticized West, some said that the disjointed event showed that he needed help for his mental health. West has been open in the past about mental health struggles, saying he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Fellow rapper Immortal Technique said that video from West’s campaign rally showed that he needs serious help.

“Yo man. This ain’t funny no more get this man help,” he tweeted. “Dude needs help. He then went on a rant about how Harriet Tubman didn’t free anyone. WTF Yeah she did. Don’t make excuses for this anymore, if he’s really your homie get him some f*ckin help.”

Many have criticized West’s entire presidential run as something of a publicity stunt or an attempt to peel Black voters away from Joe Biden, helping to elect Donald Trump instead. Kanye has been at times a vocal supporter of Trump, even meeting with him in the White House while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.