Kanye West Sobs On Stage After Revealing He Wanted To Abort Daughter North

Kanye West held his first presidential campaign event at a rally in South Carolina and it was filled with surprising statements and revelations, including the claim that his dad wanted to have him aborted and that he didn’t want to bring his own daughter North into the world, as video from the Washington Examiner shows.

The 43-year-old rapper stood among a crowd of supporters wearing a military-style vest with a security patch across the front. While speaking to people attending the rally, he revealed that “even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to.”

“She stood up and protected that child,” he added.

He then asked the audience if they knew who else had protected their child 43 years ago.

“My mom saved my life,” he said. “My dad wanted to abort me.”

“There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” he said before abruptly cutting off in a swell of tears.

The rapper stood sobbing for a few seconds as the crowd encouraged him and shouted messages of support.

“I almost killed my daughter,” he shouted at the crowd while wiping away tears.

West was overcome with emotion, his voice cracking at times as he tried to explain expand on his statements.

After composing himself slightly, the Yeezy mogul went on to say that “they” would try to say that he was crazy, but, he asserted, it is the world that is crazy.

At one point someone in the audience asked the rapper what his point was and began to attempt to argue with him. He promised to give anyone $50,000 a year if instead of aborting their baby they decided to keep it. He confirmed that while he believed abortion should be legal, he wanted to provide a second option that would provide women with funding to carry their child to term and raise it.

The audience loudly cheered the news as West went on to say that Africa would fund the initiative and it would be capped at $1 million a year for any woman worth under $5 million.

Oliver Contreras / Getty Images

The rally comes weeks after West announced that he was running for president on the Fourth of July under the Birthday Party. Since then, sources have said that West may be struggling with his bipolar disorder, causing concern to those who surround him, as The Inquisitr previously reported.