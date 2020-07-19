90 Day Fiancé: Biniyam Shibre’s Wedding Video Reveals American Ex-Wife

Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way are getting a glimpse into Biniyam Shibre’s past with a recently surfaced clip of his wedding to another American woman, according to a report from Screen Rant.

Biniyam is appearing on the current season of The Other Way with his fiancée and the mother of his child, Ariela Weinberg, and the two are trying to make a home in Ethiopia. After going through a tough divorce, Ariela decided to take some time to reconnect with herself through travel. While visiting Ethiopia, she crossed paths with Biniyam and the two began dating until she returned to America, where she learned that she was pregnant. In an attempt to keep her new family together, she made the decision to relocate to Biniyam’s home country, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In an earlier episode of the show, it was revealed that Biniyam was previously married to an American woman and the two had a son. Biniyam’s friends told the show’s cameras that they were concerned about Ariela’s intentions and that they were worried she would take the newborn baby back to America and cut Biniyam out of the child’s life. The concern stemmed from the fact that Biniyam’s ex-wife, Bria, had done a similar thing.

TLC didn’t offer any details about the wedding to Bria, but fans are now able to see highlights from the event in this YouTube video.

TLC / Discovery Press

The video shows the couple during their second wedding ceremony, which took place in Bria’s home state of Iowa. Getting Biniyam into the country was difficult for the couple as his visa was denied twice before the family sought help from U.S. Representative Dave Loebsack, according to a report from Starcasm.

“U.S. Representative Dave Loebsack stepped in and started the process of getting Biniyam humanitarian parole. After a very complicated (and very rushed) process, Biniyam was granted humanitarian parole and was able to travel to Iowa in time for the birth of his son — which looks to have been in early February of 2017,” the report outlined.

As for the relationship with Ariela, it has been rumored that the couple’s K-1 visa was also denied but this has not been confirmed.

On the show, the two are preparing for the birth of their child but Ariela and her mother are having second thoughts about staying in the country because of the horrible living conditions and lack of resources available at the local hospital.