Bekah Martinez Celebrates Her Son Turning 1 Month Old In Adorable Post

Bekah Martinez celebrated a sweet milestone with her infant son, Franklin.

Former Bachelor star Bekah Martinez took to Instagram on Sunday, July 19, to share an adorable photo of her infant son, Franklin James, who recently turned 1 month old. Franklin is the second child for Martinez and her longtime boyfriend, Grayston Leonard.

In the sweet snapshot, Martinez and Leonard were lying on their sides on a white comforter with their new baby between them. The child was swaddled in a white blanket with polka dots and appeared to be smiling while he looked up at his mother. Above his head was a wooden letter board which spelled out the words “one month” in white letters.

Leonard and Martinez both rested a hand on their son’s stomach while looking at one another, a broad smile on both of their faces. They appeared to be in pure bliss after welcoming their son. The baby was born on June 19, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. The couple also have a 1-year-old daughter named Ruth.

In the caption, Martinez wished her child a happy one month and joked about what she thinks he is thinking about in the photo, noting that he is likely thinking about being fed. The post quickly racked up the likes, earning 42,000 in only a couple hours after it was posted.

She boasts a total of 663,000 followers on the platform overall which grew significantly following her appearance on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

Her many fans took to the comments section to gush over the sweet photo and to congratulate the couple on their new bundle of joy. Others remarked upon how quickly Franklin is growing.

“If only my hubby would agree for such milestone photos! This is perfect! Congrats on making it to one month, hope you feeling better!” one person wrote.

“Once month already!! Where has time gone? You are such a good mamma! I love your natural mindedness,” another fan of the young mother wrote.

“Awww he looks like his adorable big sister! You guys make such a beautiful family,” remarked another social media user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Martinez opted for a natural birth which occurred in a swimming pool in the living room of her own home rather than the hospital. The birth occurred only one day after her scheduled due date.

Following the infant’s birth, she shared emotional snapshots of the labor process to her Instagram page and asked fans for their input in regards to choosing a name for the baby.