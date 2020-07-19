Cindy Prado Slays In A Crop Top & Leggings

Cindy Prado posted yet another multi-photo update on Instagram, sharing a series of sultry images of herself modeling in pink activewear that showed off her curves. The model uploaded the set to the platform on Sunday, July 19, much to the delight of her 1.4 million followers.

She tagged the location of the pictures as Miami, Florida, where it appeared to be a beautiful day. The sun shined overhead while green trees dotted the background of the snapshots.

Cindy wore a salmon pink halter top that criss-crossed around her neck. The cotton material stretched across her chest, and a hint of her bust peeked out from the top. Her tanned and toned midriff was on display, as were her enviable abs.

She opted to pair the garment with matching leggings that hugged her every curve. The pants rode up on her lower abdomen, emphasizing her hourglass figure and obscuring her belly button from view. Cindy completed the look with high, white socks and white sneakers. She wore a black purse over her shoulder.

As for jewelry, Cindy chose to accessorize with multiple gold items, including hoop earrings, a necklace, a ring, and two bracelets. She sported opaque, black sunglasses. Her caramel-colored tresses cascaded down her shoulders and back in waves.

Cindy struck multiple different poses throughout the six-photo slideshow. In the first snap, she stood with her hand on her hip, her eyes behind the black sunnies. She tilted her head to the side. The second picture was taken from further away and showed off her full ensemble. Her hair was brushed back and she pulled on a strand.

She looked away from the camera in the third shot, which was taken mid-stride. The fourth image showcased her curvaceous derriere in the skintight pants. The fifth pic was taken from behind; her booty took center stage. In the final shot, Cindy once again placed her hand on her waist, her hip jutting out.

Her followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her in compliments and praise.

“This color on you,” remarked one fan, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Miami melted after this beauty,” commented another social media user, following up their message with a black heart.

“Stunning,” replied a third person, including a smiley face with heart eyes.

“Werq-out outfit,” shared a fourth follower, adding a flame emoji and a rose.

At the time of this writing, Cindy’s latest photo set racked up more than 16,200 likes and over 230 comments.