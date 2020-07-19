Alexis Skyy Sizzles In Racy Black Leather Ensemble: ‘Pick Up The Cash And Count It Up’

Alexis Skyy shared two smoking hot new pictures with her 4.2 million Instagram followers on Sunday morning. In the snaps, the Love & Hip-Hop star posed in a black patent leather ensemble while sitting in the back seat of what appeared to be a luxury vehicle. The interior was decked out in white leather seats and assorted trimmings.

Alexis rocked a bustier with a square-cut neckline that barely contained her ample bust. The stunner’s breasts bulged from the tight confines of her outfit, giving her fans a hearty glimpse of her plunging cleavage and curves. It looked like her outfit was a one-piece jumpsuit, with her tight corset-like top connecting to her long form-fitting pants. A small gold pendant shined from the center of her midriff.

Since her outfit was skintight, it flattered her middle and waist, allowing the beauty to showcase her trim figure. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and looked to have recently painted her nails a shade of light pink. Her platinum blond hair was loose and draped across her shoulders.

For the first photograph shared to her Instagram, Alexis reclined in her seat with her knees parted. One hand settled on the frame of her glasses while the other rested on her thigh.

The second pic was similar to the first, except it looked like the car was in a different location, given the change of scenery outside the window, and the camera’s angle was adjusted slightly. Alexis also changed her pose to face the camera head-on, coyly parting her lips and adjusting her glasses. Her hand slipped into her lap as she propped one foot up on the console between the seats, displaying her strappy open-toed high heels.

In her caption, she quoted lyrics from the song “Flewed Out” by City Girls.

Fans quickly took to Alexis’s post and comments section. She quickly racked up more than 600 comments and over 77,800 likes in less than nine hours of sharing.

“Girl you showing out and I love it. Just be careful out there‼️” gushed one fan alongside two heart-eyes emoji.

“These pictures are so DOPE,” wrote another.

“Damm looking like cat women,” added a third admirer.

“Of all the outfits I’ve seen you in this is by far my FAVORITE!” raved a fourth.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Alexis had flaunted her figure in a black-and-white bikini while celebrating her 26th birthday. She rocked a floor-length white cover-up over her sexy ensemble and posed in front of a wall of multicolored balloons.