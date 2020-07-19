Eddie Van Halen’s Custom Ferrari Hits The Auction Block With A Minimum Bid Of $125K

The guitar legend's 2000 race car and other Van Halen items are for sale.

Eddie Van Halen’s custom Ferrari has hit the auction block for an eye-popping price. The founding Van Halen guitarist’s 2000 custom 550 six-speed race car is expected to bring in as much as $200,000 at the upcoming Gotta Have Rock and Roll sale, per Ultimate Classic Rock.

According to the lot detail on the auction site, which can be seen here, the Ferrari only has $28,000 miles on it, was meticulously maintained, and is in “excellent working condition.” The collectible vehicle also comes with the original registration name and renewal in Edward Van Halen’s name. The minimum bid is $125,000, but the listing is expected to bring between 150,000 and $200,000.

In addition to the rock star’s tricked out ride, other, more affordable, Van Halen related items on the block include a signed program from the band’s 1979 World Vacation tour in support of their iconic second album ($1000 starting bid), and the black sleeveless VH logo t-shirt worn by drummer Alex Van Halen during the rockers’ 1978 “Sparklers” photo session with photographer Lynn Goldsmith, with comes with a minimum bid of $700.

The sale for the Van Halen guitarist’s former Ferrari and other items from the group launches July 22.

Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

Fans know that Eddie is a huge car buff, so it’s not a huge surprise that one of his high-end rides would make it to the block The “Runnin’ With the Devil” rocker began collecting autos more than 40 years ago when his band’s self-titled album went platinum and he became rich at a young age.

The rocker has cycled through a supply of Lambor­ghinis, Ferraris, Audis, Porsches, and more during his four-decade music career, according to Car and Driver.

The Van Halen guitar player told the outlet that there are some similarities between the stage and the race track.

“The adrenaline rush is similar,” he said. ” You’re always pushing the edge, on stage live and driving on a track. But improvising at the drop of a hat is the biggest thing. There are no do-overs. If you spin out, you spin out. If you mess up live, you smile your way through it or improvise quick, just like if there’s an accident in front of you or somebody’s trying to pass you

Eddie has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years amid rumors that he is in failing health. The 65-year-old music legend was diagnosed with mouth cancer 20 years ago, which he attributed to metal guitar picks. The Van Halen guitarist underwent treatments, but there have been rampant rumors about his health because he has been laying low for so long.