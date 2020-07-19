Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Killer Figure In New Bang Energy Video Alongside Yaslen Clemente

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto sent temperatures soaring around the world on social media after she posted a sexy video of herself in a bikini on Sunday, July 19. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the new content with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly demanded the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old Brazilian model was recorded just outside of a beautiful property alongside friend and fellow influencer, Yasmin Clemente. The duo danced and switched between a number of sexy poses and angles for the promotional video as they sipped on Bang Energy drinks. They both further exuded a sultry yet happy vibe as they shared smiles with the camera.

Natalia’s long blond hair — which featured dark roots — was parted to the right and did not look to be styled as it cascaded down her back in slight, messy waves. Yaslen sported a similar hairdo.

Still, it was the girls’ killer and famous curves that clearly stole the show in the clip as they both flaunted their physiques in matching skimpy bikinis.

Their tops featured a pink floral print and tied around their necks and backs. The swimsuit bras did not leave much the imagination as they were quite tight on the models. Furthermore, they cups featured cut-outs that exposed a great deal of cleavage.

They paired the tops with matching bikini bottoms that also did not offer much coverage as they were designed with a high-rise skimpy cut. The bottoms especially showed off the girls’ curvy hips and pert derrieres.

Natalia did not indicate where the video was recorded, opting to leave her specific location a mystery to fans.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she praised her friend and thanked Bang Energy for allowing her “to meet such amazing people.” She further tagged Bang Energy and the CEO’s Instagram handles.

The sizzling clip was met with a large amount of approval and support from plenty of Natalia’s fans, amassing more than 13,000 likes and 83,000 views in just the first two hours after going live. Additionally, dozens of followers took to the comments section to shower the models with compliments on their bodies, good looks, and bikinis.

“Two beautiful goddesses,” one social media user commented.

“Very hot and interesting,” a second admirer chimed in.

“My two favorite Miami girls, love seeing you guys together,” a third individual proclaimed.

“Looking so gorgeous,” a fourth follower asserted.

