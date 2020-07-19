Gabby Epstein Stuns In Tiny Black Bikini Top, Slit Shorts, And High Heels While Posing In A Bathroom

Gabby's look also included a cropped jacket.

Gabby Epstein wowed her fans once more by rocking a bikini, but the footwear she sported with it wasn’t appropriate for the beach. Instead, the Australian model looked like she was dressed for a fun night out on the town as she posed inside a bathroom.

In the caption of her latest Instagram upload, Gabby, 26, revealed that her all-black ensemble was from the brand Pretty Little Thing. She was clad in a string bikini top with scanty triangle cups that were pulled wide apart to show off her smooth decolletage. It also looked like she was wearing the garment’s thin halter ties knotted tightly so that the top was riding up. Due to the positioning of the cups, she was exposing an eyeful of underboob.

Over the bathing suit top, Gabby wore a black cropped jacket with white lining. It looked like the garment was constructed out of faux leather that was embossed with a crocodile-skin pattern. The coat had chest pockets and a button front, but Gabby wore it completely open to show off her washboard stomach and perky cleavage.

Her matching shorts were similarly textured. They had a high waist that highlighted the model’s tiny midsection. The shorts boasted two slits on the front of each leg that teased even more skin.

Gabby accessorized her sexy ensemble with a pink snakeskin-print handbag and a pair of sunglasses with oval frames and orange lenses. She completed her look with a pair of strappy stiletto sandals. The slinky shoes were a tie-up style with thin cords that were wound around her ankles multiple times. The toe strap was designed so that it wrapped around her big toe.

The fashion influencer left her sleek blond hair down and styled it with a center part.

Gabby’s photo shoot took place inside a bathroom with decor that was in sharp contrast to her dark look. The room’s wallpaper featured a dainty pink floral print, and frilly pink curtains hung over the window and door. In the first of three images that she shared, rose-colored towels had also been draped over the side of the shower door.

The model kept her facial expression sultry and somewhat intense as she struck three fierce poses. In her second snap, she sat on the bathroom counter to provide a peek at one of her shoes.

“Yeah, you’ve done it again,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Girl crush forever,” another message read.

“Always being sexy,” a third admirer said.

Gabby rocked a bikini in a more traditional manner for another recent photo shoot. As reported by The Inquisitr, her fans seemed to love the way her colorful two-piece put her incredible figure on display.