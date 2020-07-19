Mark Meadows Expects Indictments From Investigation Into Donald Trump-Russia Probe

During an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he expects indictments from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, The Daily Caller reported.

“You’re going to see a couple of other documents come out in the coming days that will suggest that not only was the [Trump] campaign spied on, but the FBI did not act appropriately as they were investigating,” Meadows said.

The former member of the House Oversight Committee did not provide any details on documents relating to the investigation. However, as reported by Fox News, Meadows suggested that he has seen evidence that he believes will spark charges.

“I think the American people expect indictments,” he said. “I expect indictments based on the evidence I’ve seen. Lindsey Graham did a good job in getting that out. We know that they not only knew that there wasn’t a case, but they continued to investigate and spy.”

According to Meadows, the president and his team were “spied on” and the bureau did not act within legal limits at times in the investigation.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, unredacted footnotes from Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the probe suggested that Christopher Steel’s dossier — which fueled the inquiry — may have contained Russian disinformation. Notably, Horowitz’s report found evidence of misconduct in the FBI’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which they used to monitor the communications of former Trump staffer Carter Page.

Per Fox News, the bureau accused Page of being a “foreign agent,” although the DOJ later admitted that FISA warrant applications did not have probable cause. As for the overall case, former special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election but did not find confirmation of a criminal conspiracy between the Kremlin and the real estate mogul’s political crusade.

Durham was appointed last year by Attorney General William Barr to explore the origins of the Trump-Russia examination, referred to officially as Crossfire Hurricane, per The Washington Examiner. Since then, the inquiry has turned into a criminal examination, and Republican lawmakers have pressured Durham to charge former officials of Barack Obama’s administration, who they believe acted illegally in connection to the Russia case.

After Horowitz’s probe into the FBI’s Trump-Russia inquiry, a subsequent broader examination found issues with dozens of wiretaps applications within the bureau. The applications were allegedly used for national security cases.