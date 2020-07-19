Tamera Mowry-Housely’s ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts Reportedly ‘Completely Understand’ Her Decision To Leave The Show

Tamera Mowry-Housely’s departure from The Real reportedly won’t affect the relationships she formed with the women she worked with for almost a decade.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamera announced via Instagram that she wouldn’t be returning for the newest season of the daytime talk show. Her decision to leave the show leaves three of its original hosts, Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai, remaining after Amanda Seales announced her departure several weeks prior.

According to Hollywood Life, her former co-workers aren’t upset with her for deciding to leave The Real. Although they’ve shared a stage for seven years, they are excited to see what she does next now that she’s looking into more career opportunities.

“The Real co-hosts are really happy for Tamera and completely support her,” an insider said. “They all have grown so close over the years and they completely understand her decision and respect it.”

Since premiering in 2013, the hosts of The Real have shared how close they are to one another. They’ve often been seen at major events together, including Houghton’s wedding to her husband, Israel, in November of 2016.

According to People, Tamera, Loni and Jeannie were among the 70 exclusive guests the couple invited to exchange their nuptials in Paris. Although Tamera is no longer a part of their day job, the remaining hosts have fully committed to another season.

“The four of them felt like they had a bond like no other and are true, lifelong friends no matter what,” the source continued. “They talk all of the time and there’s nothing but love there. They consider one another family and their bond on and off camera is real.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Tamera’s co-hosts were stunned by her opting out of the show. Loni was allegedly the only one who knew she was considering leaving before she informed her fans.

In her post, Tamera said she had “no intention” of sharing the news during the time she did. On Monday, the body of her longtime friend, Naya Rivera, was found in Lake Piru, which made her announcement even more difficult.

Tamera said she made her choice to leave after realizing she wanted to spend more time with her family and work on her acting career. She’s currently living full-time in Napa with her husband, Adam, and their children, Aden, 7, and Ariah, 5.

Prior to The Real, Tamera was most known for starring alongside her twin sister, Tia, in Sister, Sister.