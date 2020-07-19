Kelly Ripa Posts Sizzling Hot Pic Of ‘Daddy’ Mark Consuelos As He Floats In A Pool

Fans thanked the 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star after she shared a smokin' snap of her floating 'Daddy.'

Kelly Ripa shared a sizzling new photo of her husband Mark Consuelous on Instagram. On Sunday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host hit the social media platform to share a pic of her hunky man’s ripped bathing suit bod a few days after she posted a swimsuit throwback that showed off her own super-fit physique.

In the photo, Mark, 49, was pictured wearing dark swim trunks and sunglasses as he lounged in a massive pool. The dad of three had his head resting on the top step of the pool’s shallow end as he let the rest of his body float above the steps. Mark’s fit body – as well as the tattoo on his right arm— was in full view as he relaxed in the water on a sunny day. Kelly did not name the location of the pool, but she did tag her husband of 24 years with her signature “Daddy” hashtag.

It’s no surprise that Kelly’s smoking hot snap got a lot of attention from her 2.8 million Instagram followers. The pic received more than 50,000 likes in just a couple of hours, and fans and famous friends also hit the comments section to thank her for the Sunday gift.

“Floating #DADDY,” wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

“When is he finally going to get in shape?” asked pal Joel McHale, to which Kelly jokingly agreed that her husband is “gross.”

“Kelly, you are a giver,” another fan chimed in of the photo.

Others couldn’t believe how young both Kelly and the Consuelos patriarch both look as they approach age 50.

“You two must be doing some kind of science experiment,” one fan wrote. “I want in cause you guys have found the fountain of youth!”

Kelly’s fans know that she loves to posts photos of her spouse on her social media page. She frequently shares pics — and once, even a workout video — of the shirtless Riverdale star. In an Instagram post earlier this month, which can be seen here, Kelly posted a pic of her guy in “beast mode” as he flexed his muscles alongside his Kingdom co-stars Jonathan Tucker and Mac Brandt.

The “daddy” hashtag has been an ongoing joke between the couple. Kelly previously told Good Housekeeping that it was actually longtime friend Andy Cohen who gave her man the nickname. The Watch What Happens Live star called his pal the nickname 15 years ago when he filled in for him to help out Kelly at home, and it stuck.