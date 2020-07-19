Melissa Riso Flaunts Tight Booty In Heathered Purple Sports Bra & Tights In Workout Video On Instagram

Melissa Riso showed off her tight booty in a new post of herself working out inside on Instagram, which her followers appeared to appreciate.

The sexy exercise clip was set to the Beyonce remix of Meghan Thee Stallion’s hit song “Savage.” In the verse, Queen B raps about backsides, which Melissa is working on in the series of exercises. The model wore a heathered purple sports bra with a v neckline that gave viewers a glimpse of her ample cleavage. She paired the top with matching high-waisted yoga leggings that featured strategic areas of holes around her backside and on other parts of her legs, and they showcased her flat, toned stomach and trim waist. The athleticwear came from ΛVΛ Active, and Melissa also wore a pair of gray sneakers with the outfit.

The model wore her long highlighted brunette locks in a slicked-back ponytail, which moved around as she exercised. She also had Airpods inserted in her ears as she worked out using different machines and items to target her backside. Melissa’s manicure also appeared to match the light purple of her athletic clothes. In a few of the exercises, the model also sported a disposable style face mask, presumably to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 infections. In other parts of the clip, the face cover sat to the side on the floor, along with a water bottle and a towel.

The caption revealed that the post came from the last sweat session Melissa was able to do inside the gym amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite having to do things differently now, she encouraged her followers to remain active and take care of their health. They responded positively to her words and look, which received thousands of views. Several hundred Instagrammers hit the “like” button while dozens also took the time to leave a comment for the actress.

“Beautiful and strong, girl,” declared one fan who used a red heart and flame emoji.

“Get after it! Melissa, you’ve got great training and power! My gym has closed as well too! Glad that you were able to get your last workout in!” a second devotee gushed.

“Melissa, whoever thought they would miss a gym workout! This virus makes you perceive life differently! When we thought our lives would return to normal, a spike in cases in Southern California return. Stay safe. Gorgeous video!” urged a third follower.

“I always stay home all the time. Thank you for sharing. You look hot,” a fourth admirer replied.

Melissa is popular on Instagram, and she shares lots of peeks into her life to keep her followers engaged. Most recently, she showed off her gorgeous new eyelash extensions while wearing a neon green, scoop-neck tank top without a bra.