Elizabeth Banks, 46, Stuns In A 10-Year-Old Bikini And Much Newer Face Mask

Elizabeth revealed the age of a few of the items she was wearing as she enjoyed a sunny day.

Elizabeth Banks showed her fans what the summer of 2020 looks like for her in a photo that she uploaded to Instagram on Saturday. The look she was pictured wearing included a budget-friendly bikini top that she’s had for a long time.

In the caption of her post, the 46-year-old Charlie’s Angels director revealed that she got the halter-style bikini top from Target 10 years ago. The garment was dark brown with a polka-dot pattern. The playful print was an array of different colors, including pink, blue, yellow, and white. The top had fixed triangle cups that showed off a moderate amount of cleavage.

Banks was also wearing a straw hat with black accents woven into its wide brim. She noted that she got the stylish summer accessory two years ago. The hat helped shield her eyes from the bright sun somewhat, and she was wearing additional protection in the form of a pair of over-sized sunglasses. Her chic shades featured a cat-eye silhouette with tortoiseshell frames.

Around this time last summer, Banks was enjoying a lake vacation in Massachusetts. She shared photos that showed her hanging out by the water, and she revealed that she was loving lake life. One the snapshots from that trip was a closeup shot that was similar to the one she shared over the weekend. However, in the new picture, she was rocking an accessory that was absent in the old one: a face mask.

The Pitch Perfect star revealed that she procured her mask three months ago. The protective covering was crafted out of blue fabric that resembled denim, and it featured a subtle striped pattern. Banks had the mask pulled down off her face when her photo was taken.

The expression on her face was serious as she stared directly at the camera. She was sitting outside on a white lounger in front of dense greenery.

Since it went live on her account, Banks’ photo has racked up over 48,000 likes and 400 comments. Many of her followers seemed thrilled to discover that they had the same bathing suit, while others praised the actress’ ageless beauty.

“Holy sh*t. My first thought when I saw this was ‘wait, I totally think I had this swimsuit from target back in the day’ and then I read your caption and realized I was right HAHA,” read one response to her post.

“Still a very sexy woman. Likes to safe money too,” another fan wrote, adding a thumbs up emoji.

“You must be timeless tho because I can’t see you aging at all!!” a third message read.

“And you are like a vintage wine!! You only get better with age!!” wrote a fourth admirer.