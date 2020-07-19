Kanye West Is Holding His First Presidential Campaign Event In South Carolina

In his will-he-or-won’t-he run for president, Kanye West has scheduled his first political event in South Carolina. As Politico reports, the contentious rapper is hosting an event at the Exquis Event Center in Charleston on Sunday.

Because of his late entry into the 2020 race, West has some challenges ahead getting onto the ballot in some states. On Saturday, he asked his fans to help get him on the ballot there by visiting eight available venues and linking to his campaign website.

“Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations,” he said. “You can also sign up at the website.”

Attendees at the event will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing measures. They will also be asked to sign a waiver that releases West and his campaign from liability if an attendee contracts the novel coronavirus while at the event, similar to the waiver that attendees at President Donald Trump’s event in Tulsa, Oklahoma agreed to.

West initially announced that he was running for president on the Fourth of July. At first, some questioned whether or not the potential candidate was serious, but after filing a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, it became clear that he was serious – at least somewhat. The rapper listed his party affiliation as “BDY,” or the Birthday Party, so named, he says, because when he wins it will be like everyone’s birthday.

So far, West hasn’t ranked in any polling and he trails far behind both Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, who are currently vying for the lead.

West’s campaign is still in the early days, and one person familiar with the situation suggested that he had dropped out before beginning his campaign in earnest.

“He’s registered in, I think, two states,” said one source. “It’s such a baby organization it doesn’t even have a logo yet.”

The news comes as reports that the shoe designer is struggling with his mental health have emerged. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a source says that West is experiencing a bipolar episode, causing concern among those who are close to him.

“Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again,” a source stated.

As a result, “Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It’s super stressful for Kim, because Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable,” the source said.