Donald Trump Dismisses ‘Fake Polls,’ Insists He Is ‘Not Losing’ Presidential Race

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday, President Donald Trump dismissed opinion polling, insisting that he is winning the 2020 presidential election, The Hill reported.

Speaking with anchor Chris Wallace, Trump said that polling agencies undersample Republican voters and oversample Democrats, arguing that the surveys were even worse four years ago, when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“I’m not losing, because those are fake polls. They were fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake.”

Trump said that his internal polls show him “leading in every swing state.”

“Whoever does your Fox polls, they’re among the worst. They got it all wrong in 2016. They’ve been wrong on every poll I’ve ever seen,” he said.

As The Hill noted, the latest Fox News poll showed the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead by 8 percentage points nationwide. It also established that voters trust Biden over Trump when it comes to handling the coronavirus pandemic and managing the economy.

The network’s surveys correctly predicted the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election. Four years ago, they showed Clinton leading Trump by 4 percentage points nationally, which was close to her popular vote victory.

Other surveys paint a similar picture. As reported by The Inquisitr, the latest CNBC/Change Research poll showed Trump trailing his general election opponent in key swing states. It established that Biden is ahead in the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona.

In the survey, 43 percent of respondents said that they approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while 57 percent disapproved. Furthermore, 52 percent disapproved of his performance regarding the economy, while 48 approved.

Similarly, a Quinnipiac University survey released earlier this week gave Biden a 15-point nationwide advantage, finding that the commander-in-chief is losing ground among independent voters.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As Trump railed against polling, Wallace tried to interject, but the president insisted that he has “always” led Biden on key issues, adding that the Democrat “can’t put two sentences together.”

During his conversation with Wallace, Trump repeatedly questioned Biden’s mental acuity, describing him as “mentally shot.” He also told the anchor that Biden does not have the mental capacity to handle a similarly tough interview.

“Let Biden sit through an interview like this, he’ll be on the ground crying for mommy. He’ll say, ‘Mommy, mommy, please take me home,'” Trump said.

“To be president, you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things,” he argued.