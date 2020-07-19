Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage In Stringy, Fringed Bikini For Sexy, Seaside Snap

Demi Rose Mawby — the versatile British model who occasionally moonlights as a DJ when she’s not sizzling on social media — continues to engage her 14 million followers on Instagram in an intimate way. The former SIXTY6 cover girl posted a scandalous update to her feed on July 19 which included two snaps of her curvaceous body adorned with a stringy, fringed bikini as she sat aboard a seafaring vessel.

Both photos provided a provocative showing of cleavage and of the 25-year-old’s shapely backside assets as she posed on a boat amid the aqua-hued waters and other vessels that shared the sea with her own. The picturesque display ignited her fan base in a major way, inspiring a litany of affirming comments.

“Hotness at its peak,” opined one of her fans.

“Looking absolutely beautiful as always Demi Rose,” wrote another, adding a cornucopia of emoji for emphasis.

“Goddess of the high sea,” said a third admirer.

“Most beautiful woman on the planet,” deadpanned a fourth fan.

In the first shot of the two-pic slideshow, Demi sat at the edge of the boat with her buxom derriere hanging slightly over it. With her arms folded and resting in her lap, she peered dreamily into the camera’s lens. As she did so, her seemingly wet hair flowed backward and draped behind her back, its long strands peeking out slightly from behind her left shoulder as she cocked her head to one side.

Demi’s sizable chest was partially covered by her fringed bikini top, which was composed of multicolored strings which appeared to be bound together down the middle of each cup. Similar strings flowed out from her matching bottom, resting against her hip and booty on the near side. In the background, another boat was visible, but out of focus.

The second snapshot found Demi in a similar pose. However, instead of resting both forearms in her lap, she had lifted her right hand and placed it against the top of her head. Meanwhile, her eyes were now closed and her expression had become almost pensive. Two ships were shown in the background, but Demi’s sinuous body and beautiful face remained the only things in focus.

Both shots featured a brilliantly colored sky.

The seaside spread proved to be big hit on IG, getting double-tapped to the tune of 90,000-plus likes in just 30 minutes after going live. Furthermore, nearly 1,000 comments like the ones above had been left.

