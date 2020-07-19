Brooke Lynette Displays Her Curves In A Revealing White Swimsuit

Scottish model Brooke Lynette took to her Instagram page on Sunday, July 19, and treated her 1.1 million fans to a hot swimsuit picture.

In the snapshot, Brooke could be seen rocking a white monokini that accentuated her curvaceous figure. The one-piece garment boasted thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that put her enviable cleavage on full display. The outfit also included a large cutout on the bodice that allowed her to show off a glimpse of underboob as well as her bare midriff.

In addition, the ensemble featured a white belt and a high-cut leg opening that enabled the blonde bombshell to show off her sexy legs and thighs. The revealing swimsuit also highlighted the large rose tattooed on the hottie’s thigh.

She wore her blond tresses down, sweeping them to one side, and letting them cascade over her shoulder. In terms of jewelry, the stunner kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida, which shows that it was a throwback. As indicated by some of the previous photos on her page, Brooke had visited the United States earlier this year.

To pose, Brooke sat on a concrete platform. She stretched her legs, placed her hands on the ground, lifted her chin, puckered her lips, and looked away from the camera as she soaked up the sun.

Brooke also tagged her photographer Sukey Selva and her photo editor Elena Vasilieva for acknowledgement.

Within two hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the post has amassed more than 11,000 likes. Additionally, many of Brooke’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 170 messages to praise her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“You are unreal! I can’t deal,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow!! You are looking gorgeous as always,” another user chimed in.

“Still can’t tell you how nice that flower tattoo looks!” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, you’re simply gorgeous! The true definition of a dream woman!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfect,” and “stunning,” to express their adoration for Brooke.

Several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation, including Jennifer Hamilton, Ciara Madden, and Hana Giraldo.

