Kendall Jenner Shows Off Tight Physique In Bikini And Daisy Dukes During Beach Outing With Her Family

Kendall Jenner hit the beach with her family this weekend, getting plenty of attention for a Malibu outing where she wore some revealing swimwear as she took in the sun.

The Daily Mail shared some pictures of Kendall hitting the sand, showing the reality television star turned model wearing a floral-patterned bikini top and Daisy Dukes shorts on bottom. She was seen strolling on the beach with pal Fai Khadra, flashing a smile as the two enjoyed the warm weather and beautiful Southern California waters.

Fans of the Kardashians have already gotten a glimpse of the vacation, including Kendall’s triangle swimwear. As The Inquisitr reported, her brother, Rob Kardashian, shared a picture on his Instagram page showing his sister taking a sip from what appeared to be a wine glass as she lounged in the shade. The picture racked up close to 200,000 likes and plenty of compliments for Kendall’s good looks.

As the report from The Daily Mail noted, Rob didn’t join the rest of the family on the sand, but did get some quality time with his siblings.

“Unfortunately, the 33-year-old reality star did not hit the sand. Instead, he remained inside Kourtney’s luxe air-conditioned beach house,” the report said. “On the other end of the beach, Kourtney and Scott [Disick] were busy hanging out by the water with their daughter Penelope, eight, and various adult age friends.”

Other images captured the Kardashian hanging out at their luxury home, including Kourtney and Scott spending time with their kids. The report noted that the family members spent “countless hours in the sun” together before finally retreating back to the home again, towels in hand.

There’s no pictures of the vacation day on Kendall’s feed, though she did share pictures of herself rocking a bikini at another recent trip to Utah, where she explored the rocks and again showed off her enviable physique.

Kendall’s Malibu outings could soon become more of a a rarity — at least near her home in southern California. The state has rolled back a number of openings amid the rapid growth in coronavirus cases, with the Los Angeles Times noting that many beaches have closed as a result. A number of beaches in Malibu have been closed to the public as well, though the photos from the Kardashian outing this weekend show that the one near the family’s compound remains open for at least the immediate future.