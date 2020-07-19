Genesis Lopez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini

American model Genesis Lopez once again left fans breathless on social media after she posted a sexy new video of herself bikini-clad on Sunday, July 19. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 4.8 million followers, and it instantly became a hit.

The 26-year-old model was recorded outdoors for the video while poolside on a lush property. Genesis took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of sultry poses and movements. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she propped her backside out and pushed her chest forward. She also shared a sly smile in the video, as she occasionally stared into the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair was pulled up into a bun that sat atop her head — likely to keep her locks from getting wet.

Still, despite her good looks, it was her killer curves that easily stood out most in the video as she flaunted them with a very skimpy bathing suit.

The hot-pink bikini top featured two straps that tied around Genesis’ neck and back. The garment barely left anything to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her bust. Meanwhile, the top’s tiny triangular cups also struggled to contain her assets, exposing a great deal of cleavage and sideboob.

Genesis teamed the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The bottoms also dod not provide much coverage as they featured a classic Brazilian-style thong cut, particularly displaying her bodacious derrière and curvy hips. Furthermore, the brief’s high-waisted side strings drew attention to her slim core.

She finished the look off with just a pair of sunglasses.

She did not include a geotag in the post, giving no indication of where she was located for the video. In the caption, the beauty simply expressed her admiration for beautiful days.

The sizzling update was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from fans, amassing more than 59,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Additionally, over 1,000 followers headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her body, and bathing suit.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“I love your body,” added a second fan.

“God, you are beautiful,” a third follower proclaimed.

“This is amazing,” chimed in a fourth individual.

Genesis has taken to social media to post daring content on more than one occasion, especially this past week. On July 12, she wowed her fans after she rocked yet another skimpy thong bikini that displayed her curves, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 82,000 likes so far.