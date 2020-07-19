Simone Biles Flaunts Her Insane Physique & Teases She’s A ‘Suburban Dog Mom’

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles posted an adorable photo on her Instagram page on Sunday that generated a lot of love from her fans. She posted a snapshot showing her in her home with her dogs and she joked about how she is now a suburban dog mom.

In the new picture, Simone kneeled on the floor and had her two French bulldogs Lilo and Rambo with her. She held one of the pups in her arm and rested her free hand on the other dog’s back.

“OMG Simone you are the coolest person ever!” one of her fans commented.

Simone smiled broadly as she looked toward the camera. The Olympian wore extremely long, braided hair extensions that she parted down the middle. She wore white sneakers along with workout gear consisting of black leggings and a light blue fitted crop top, an ensemble that perfectly showcased her athletic physique.

The crop top allowed Simone to flaunt her chiseled abs and phenomenally muscular arms, while the fitted leggings showed off her sculpted, athletic legs.

“Awe. Look at you, you look amazing Hun. Also those doggies are the cutest doggies ever,” a fan declared.

The background in this photo seemed fairly minimalist, an understandable state of being considering the fact that she apparently just moved into the new place.

The walls seemed to be painted a basic white color and a gray couch was a few feet behind her. A sliding glass door was next to the couch and the room seemed light and bright.

About a week ago, Simone opened up about being single for the first time in several years. She and former beau Stacey Ervin Jr. recently ended their three-year romance, and this snapshot suggested that she was ready to begin embracing this fresh start in her life.

More than 90,000 of Simone’s 3.8 million Instagram followers caught up to this photo and liked it within a couple of hours that it was live on her page on Sunday. Several hundred people commented too as everybody went crazy over her look, her dogs, and her gorgeous new home.

“Love these vibes positively adore this,” a fan said.

“You have more light than midday sun,” someone else praised.

Life may be filled with challenges and changes for Simone these days, but she certainly appeared to be forging forward with confidence and determination. She clearly has a lot of support from her millions of fans and it seems that Lilo and Rambo have their mama’s back too.