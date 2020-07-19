Qimmah Russo Flaunts Killer Figure In Pink Athletic Wear Set

Fitness model Qimmah Russo flaunted her killer physique in a stunning new Instagram upload. In her pic, she rocked a matching pink set of athleticwear that showcased her toned abdomen and flawless legs.

Qimmah posed in front of a mirror that appeared to be in the foyer of the house she photographed herself inside. She placed one leg forward and pointed her foot while arching her back and extending her hand being her.

A cropped sweatshirt clung to her upper body, fitting snugly around her breasts and chiseled arms. It appeared that Qimmah had skipped out on wearing a bra, as her nipples were visibly protruding through the fabric. Her sweatshirt was decorated with long white stripes on the sleeves and dangling white drawstrings.

On her lower half, the model stunned in a pair of skintight pants, also with white stripes running up and down the legs and drawstrings tied in a knot at the center of the waist. The waistband settled just beneath her navel, leaving plenty of her rock-hard abs and midriff on display.

To take the photograph, Qimmah peered down at her iPhone screen while angling the lens toward the reflective service and parting her lips in a small grin. She left her hair in its naturally curly state.

In the background was a dining room table set up with several chairs positioned around the dark oak furniture. A vase-like centerpiece sat in the middle of the surface while a shelf filled with gold and glass pieces of art took up most of the wall positioned behind it.

In her caption, Qimmah wished her fans a happy Sunday and wrote about how much she loves Sundays and Mondays. According to her, Sundays are great to schedule the week ahead and get excited about all of her “goals for the week.”

Mondays are equally great for her because she enjoys relishing in the opportunities for growth that a new week can provide. She said that people should treat the world like a playground and work on creating “a fun and productive lifestyle that you can be proud of.”

She concluded her lengthy caption by wishing all of her fans the best for the days ahead.

Within two hours of going live, Qimmah’s saucy new image had garnered more than 100 comments and over 9,000 likes.

“Happy Sunday to you as well. You just made mine so much better,” gushed one admirer.

“Your hair styles are amazing you always stay vibrant and positive stay blessed,” wrote another.