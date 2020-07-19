Gemstar Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Deep V-Neck White Swimsuit

Gemstar thrilled her Instagram followers on Sunday with a sexy shot of herself in revealing swimwear.

The theme of the whole shot appeared to be white. The model stood in the bathroom in front of a light-colored wall with her hand appearing to touch a similarly painted door. Gemstar remained the focal point of the image with her sexy, voluptuous curves on full display. Her white, deep v-neck one-piece swimsuit showcased her hourglass figure to the fullest extent, and the neckline stopped just inches from her navel. The small strips of fabric that protected her modesty left plenty of the model’s ample cleavage on full display. The highcut legs of the swimwear showed off Gemstar’s tiny, nipped-in waist, which flared out to her curvy hips and thighs. Her slightly side pose also revealed a peek at her curvaceous backside. The swimwear contrasted nicely with the model’s deep, sunkissed tan.

Gemstar wore her long dark brown hair in loose curls, which fell from a center part. She placed one hand in her mane, and some of her hair framed her face and draped over one shoulder. Her beautiful, big brown eyes popped in the shot, and her full pout was highlighted with a shine.

In the caption, Gemstar noted that most people are still staying in. Her followers showed her some love on the sexy photograph with more than 17,600 of them hitting the “like” button and over 560 taking the time to leave a comment praising her sexy look. Many Instagrammers included the flame emoji, indicating that they thought she looked hot in the shot.

“OMG, you are like fine wine let me tell you. From head to toe and back, simply beautiful!” gushed a fan who included red roses and a red heart-eye smiley.

“You are body goals, girl. You are so healthy. Crazy thick, though,” a second follower declared along with a red heart.

“Hello, precious doll. You look incredibly beautiful and sensual,” noted a third devotee who also included a tongue hanging out emoji.

“Gemstar, you are my favorite person to follow on Instagram. You’re a vision of perfection. Just heaven with an amazing figure. Plus, those legs!” a fourth Instagrammer wrote along with several different colored hearts.

The full-figured model is no stranger to showing off her curves and keeping her Instagram followers engaged with entertaining posts. Recently, Gemstar showcased her hot body in a skintight dress with a long slit that showed off her bare legs.