Ana Cheri Flaunts Cleavage In Revealing Tank Top For ‘Sunday Funday’

Brunette bombshell Ana Cheri showed off her famous curves to the delight of her 12.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday afternoon.

The social media mega-celebrity rocked a sexy and casual ensemble and encouraged fans to do their best to enjoy the weekend while social distancing. The post racked up 22,500 likes in just over 15 minutes after it went live.

Ana wore a matching two-piece heather gray outfit that gave viewers a sultry visual treat.

The top had tiny spaghetti straps and was cut low across her decolletage to expose the voluptuous roundness of her breasts. The neckline dipped into a distinct ‘V’ that perfectly framed her ample cleavage. The bottom hem was cropped at her lean mid-section, revealing a gorgeous hourglass shape.

The thin ribbed fabric covering her bust clung to her body and left little to the imagination. The center of the garment was ruched together and tied in a bow, the long strings dangling far past her waist and resting between her thighs.

Ana’s shorts were seductively loose-fitting. The drawstring intended to cinch the elastic waist against her smooth skin was untied, leaving the band slightly open around her hips. The top of each firm, toned thigh was visible just below the seemingly soft folds of her bottoms.

The beautiful model stood with one hip cocked and her shoulders pushed forward towards the camera, further accentuating her stunning assets.

She gazed at the camera directly and a sweet, easy smile played upon her full lips. What appeared to be natural light from a nearby window was reflected in her chocolate brown eyes, which were defined by her long lashes. Her glowing complexion looked flawless.

Ana’s dark wavy hair was parted in the center, with golden highlights framing her delicate bone structure and high cheekbones. The ends of her tresses slipped over both shoulders and grazed the upper curve of her bust.

Ana accessorized wearing a silver watch with a solid linked band around her left wrist, as well tiny studs in her ears. A small rectangular gold bar with a thin gold chain was also visible around her slender neck.

She posed in front of a narrow bed with white sheets, plaid accent pillows, and a linear metal headboard. A glimpse of a cream, loosely-woven throw was seen folded at the foot of the bed. The wall behind the bed was decorated with a lavish, tropical scene consisting of artistically rendered deep-green palm fronds.