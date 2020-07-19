Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Bikini Top & Thigh Slit Skirt

On Sunday, July 19, social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 8.6 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 23-year-old posed outside in front of lush tropical foliage. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a white cross neck bikini top and a matching ruched maxi skirt with a thigh slit. The all-white outfit looked gorgeous against her tan skin. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were also put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. As for jewelry, Stassie wore a pair of hoop earrings and two gold bracelets on her left wrist.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and a deep middle part. She also sported a chic French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Stassie stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She touched her thighs, as she looked directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly and placing both of her hands on the top of her head. The model gave the photographer a steely stare while raising her eyebrows.

In the caption, Stassie made reference to both the song “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg and the fact that she was in a tropical environment.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 300,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“My gawddddd [sic] you are so beautiful,” wrote a fan, along with a heart-eyes and a pink heart emoji.

“You’re such a goddess,” added a different devotee.

“Looking so hot,” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“That is a [beautiful] photo,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a revealing red-and-orange swimsuit while sitting in a pool. That post has been liked over 900,000 times since it was shared.