Bella Araujo Shows Off Killer Figure In Revealing Dress

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo dazzled fans on social media with a new update that displayed her famous figure on Sunday, July 19. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.6 million followers and it caught their attention just shortly after going live.

The 29-year-old glowed as she photographed herself in what appeared to be either her walk-in closet, or a retail store, as racks of clothing filled the background behind her. Bella took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera’s lens, posing with her hips popped out. She exuded a happy vibe as she wore a wide smile and stared directly into her phone’s screen.

The stunner’s long, highlighted blond hair was parted to the left and appeared to be styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder.

Her famous figure clearly stole the show, though, as she flaunted her killer curves with ease in a revealing ensemble.

The black garment featured two thick straps that went over Bella’s shoulders. The dress did not leave much to the imagination as it was designed with sheer material that drew attention to her busty assets and revealed almost her entire midriff. The dress further exposed a bit of cleavage as it featured a very plunging neckline. As the dress was also quite tight on the model, it particularly showcased her hips, thighs, and bodacious derrière.

She finished the look off with a gold watch and a gold bracelet.

She tagged the location in the post as Manaus, Brazil. In the caption, she simply wished her many followers a good Sunday. She further tagged Balada, the clothing company that designed her dress.

The sexy snapshot was instantly met with a large amount of support and approval from fans, garnering more than 26,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. More than 470 followers also took to the comments section to shower Bella with compliments on her body, beauty, and dress.

“Nothing shines more brightly,” one person stated.

“Such a beautiful princess,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Wow, you are so fine,” a third user added.

“Happy Sunday to you, beautiful Bella,” a fourth individual asserted.

Bella has posted more than one sizzling image of herself to social media in the past week. On July 17, she stunned her fans once again after she rocked a skimpy orange bikini that displayed her body while on a boat, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 92,000 likes since going live.