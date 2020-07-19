Lucy Hale Auditioned For ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey,’ Says Audition ‘Scared The Crap Out Of’ Her

During a recent remote interview with Associated Press, Lucy Hale revealed that she once auditioned for the erotic drama film Fifty Shades of Grey. Hale went out for the part of leading lady Anastasia Steele, a role that eventually went to Dakota Johnson.

The publication shared a clip of Hale discussing the process on their official Twitter account.

FIFTY SHADES OF AWKWARD: 'Nice Girl Like You' star @LucyHale admits she auditioned for the part of Anastasia Steele in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' movie. pic.twitter.com/gMNJwdAqcY — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 18, 2020

According to the Pretty Little Liars alumna, the role terrified her and admitted she had been a little “naive” about the story.

“I was very young. It had to have been, not 10 years ago, it was a while ago and I was mortified,” Hale explained.

Instead of reading parts of the script for her audition, Hale was tasked with reciting “a very sexually forward monologue.” She claimed she hardly understood or even knew exactly what she was saying.

“I obviously didn’t get the part. But it was good for me because it scared the crap out of me to do an audition like that.”

A few of the 31-year-old’s fans wished that her audition tape for the movie would eventually be shared. Some people felt she would have made a good Anastasia and were curious to see what she may have sounded like during the initial monologue-reading.

Her interview with Associated Press is not the first time Hale has talked about her Fifty Shades of Grey experience. In 2014, she opened up to Cosmopolitan about it and said something similar.

She admitted that the process was “uncomfortable” and “exactly” what people might have anticipated it being considering how sexual the movies are.

Hale confessed that there were a few things she “was so embarrassed to be reading out loud, but it’s one of those things where you have to commit wholeheartedly or you’re going to make a fool of yourself.”

The main reason questions of her experience on that film have been brought up again is because the Katy Keene star’s new video on demand movie, A Nice Girl Like You, is also heavy on the sex and intimacy. Hale portrays a young woman without much experience in that department. After breaking up with her boyfriend, she decides to make a sex to-do list. It’s based on the 2007 memoir Pornology by Ayn Carrillo Gailey.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Hale was taking a shot on a relationship with The Bachelor lead Colton Underwood. A source alleged that the actress had a crush on Underwood for a long time and finally decided to make a move once she learned he was single again, having broken up with previous girlfriend, Cassie Randolph.