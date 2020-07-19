Donald Trump Is ‘Dangerous And Deranged,’ Journalist Says

Journalist Roland Martin appeared on MSNBC on Sunday and spoke about Donald Trump’s recent interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, Breitbart reported. In particular, MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Martin about his thoughts on the president’s refusal to explicitly say he will accept the results of the November election.

“If you recognize how this man is nuts, the focus should be very simple mobilize, organize, register and vote,” he responded. “If you want to honor the memory of Congressman John Lewis, if you want to honor Reverend C.T. Vivian, Reverend Joseph Lowery, if you want to honor Freedom Fighters, get this nut out.”

Martin continued to express his worry that the polls — which have consistently showed Trump trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — are giving people a false sense of security. The journalist suggested he is not worried that the president will be able to remain in the White House if he loses at the ballot box and pointed to America’s rules and laws contained in the Constitution.

“I’m not worried about that my worry is whether the people are going to be lackadaisical and sit back and not vote. Every person should focus and make sure this man has no access to power after November. He is dangerous and deranged.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

When speaking to Wallace, Trump pointed to comments he made in 2016, when he also implied that he would not accept the results of the referendum if they showed him defeated by Hillary Clinton. Conversely, Trump at the time said that he would accept the outcome if they proved him the winner.

People have long speculated that Trump may refuse to leave office if he loses in November. Nevertheless, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany pushed back against such claims. During an interview on Fox News’ Outnumbered Overtime on Tuesday, she addressed Clinton’s claim that Trump will refuse to leave office and called the accusation “quite comical.” According to McEnany, Clinton and others in the Democratic Party continue to refuse the outcome of the 2016 election, which the former secretary of state has blamed on factors beyond her control on multiple occasions.

Author Seth Abramson previously claimed that Trump has a step-by-step plan on how to retain his grip on power in the case of a loss in the upcoming general election. Notably, Abramson said this plan does not involve the use of law enforcement or military and instead would harness the media and court system.