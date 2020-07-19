Bri Teresi’s Curves, Cleavage Stun In Smoldering Bra And Briefs Snapshot

Guess girl Bri Teresi capped off the weekend by posting a provocative update to her Instagram feed, one in which the model was shown having stripped down to her bra and briefs for a steamy photo shoot, much to the delight of her million-plus followers on the platform.

The throwback post, which bore a Los Angeles, California geotag, depicted a toned and shapely body that was more than ready for the beach, a scanty bikini and the California sun. Further adding to the sultry nature of Teresi’s pose was the smoldering facial expression she wore, as well as an ample showing of cleavage.

The medium close-up shot found the 25-year-old Teresi facing the camera directly as she was snapped indoors. Her long, blond hair was messily parted down the middle where her seemingly dark roots were visible. With her right arm bent upward at the elbow, she played with its ends on the corresponding side, pinching its strands between her thumb and two other fingers.

As she did so, Teresi stared intently at the camera with her full, pink lips parted in a seductive manner.

Meanwhile, Teresi’s off hand rested to her left side and tugged at her navy blue Calvin Klein briefs, pulling them down slightly to tease her fans and followers with a greater showing of skin. On the opposite side, the underwear pleasingly hugged her hips. Just above her briefs, Teresi’s sculpted abdominal muscles and bare navel owned the frame.

Just above Teresi’s tight mid-section, her sizable bust was adorned with a dark gray bra that struggled to contain what it covered. As a result, her cleavage was prominently displayed just below her collar bone, which was similarly evident in the photo.

The FHM and GQ alum’s most recent Instagram offering sufficiently riled her fanbase in short order, approaching the 5,000-like mark in less than an hour after having gone live. Moreover, Teresi’s admirers weren’t shy about voicing their approval for the steamy photo, adding nearly 200 comment in the same time frame.

“U have an amazing body,” appraised one fan.

“Can you kindly share your diet? love those washboard abs,” wrote another admirer of Teresi’s tight form.

“Can we just take a minute to appreciate this beauty right here?” asked another commenter.

“You da baddest,” said a fourth follower.

