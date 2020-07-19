Maura Higgins Infuses Style And Sexiness In Black Top And Mismatched Pants

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins took to her Instagram page on Sunday and wowed her legions of followers with a very stylish, yet sexy snapshot.

In the pic, Maura could be seen rocking a black tube top that boasted thin straps. The tiny ensemble perfectly accentuated her curves, while also drawing attention toward her flawless décolletage and bare midsection.

She paired the revealing top with a pair of mismatched, black-and-white pants that were pulled up high on her waist.

Marua wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. As for accessories, she opted for a delicate gold pendant, an assortment of rings, two gold bracelets in one wrist, and a silver watch in the other.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Sheesh Restaurant in Chigwell, United Kingdom. The shoot took place outside the restaurant’s entrance, which was flanked by an elephant and a giraffe statue. A lot of greenery, and a black and a red car could also be seen in the background.

To pose, Maura stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart. She held a purse in her hands, tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, Maura — who rose to fame after participating in the popular series Love Island — praised herself. Within four hours of posting, the photo racked up whopping 250,000-plus likes.

In addition to that, her most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared more than a thousand messages to praise her sexy figure and incredible sense of style.

Such a volume of interest shows that the hottie is quite popular on the photo-sharing website, so it should be no surprise that most of her posts go viral.

“Can you please stop looking so gorgeous all the time?” one of her fans commented on the photo.

“Wow, Maura. I don’t have enough words to describe how beautiful you are,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you are an absolute goddess. And those pants are so hot!!” a third admirer remarked.

“What a body. And you’re so pretty! Will you marry me?” a fourth follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Many of Maura’s fellow models, TV personalities, and IG influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Nicola Hughes, Kendall Rae Knight, Laura Anderson, and Vicky Pattison.

Maura hardly ever fails to wow her followers with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, not too long ago, she shared a snap on her timeline in which she was featured rocking a skintight black crop top. To spice things up, she ditched her bra.