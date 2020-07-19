Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Sizzles In Black Lingerie For Post About Pancakes

Holly asked her fans a question about brunch

Holly Sonders uploaded a sultry new black-and-white photo to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon. The Fox Sports host also quizzed her followers about brunch, but it was her bombshell curves and sexy lingerie that really got her fans talking.

Holly, 33, was flaunting her figure in a black teddy with floral lace accents. The garment’s bust resembled a bra with underwire demi cups that fully displayed her bountiful cleavage. The revealing one-piece boasted a low sweetheart neckline with delicate scallop trim that also drew attention to her chest. Thin adjustable straps were stretched taut over the upper halves of the model’s breasts.

Holly’s boudoir wear had lined cups, so she wasn’t revealing too much. However, the rest of her teddy was sheer. A combination of fine mesh and intricate lace clung to the model’s midsection. The latter created a wide V that traced the top half of her hourglass shape. The bodice of the garment boasted corset-like boning that added a touch of classic romance to the look.

The bodysuit had a high-cut leg, but Holly’s lower limbs were out-of-frame. Her photo did, however, capture a hint of her exposed right hip and the curve of her pert posterior.

The former Golf Channel star wore her long and thick brunette hair down with a slight wave. Her glossy tresses cascaded down the sides of her body, and the curled ends of a few locks brushed her right hip. She was photographed as she reached up to brush her hair back behind her left ear. Her head was turned to the side, and she was glancing over her shoulder. Her full lips were seductively parted.

It looked like Holly’s photo was snapped inside a hotel room near a window, and the caption of her post seemed to refer to ordering room service. She asked her Instagram followers about their preferred pancake stack size, and her query was answered with a few suggestive comments. Her fans also had plenty to say about her appearance.

“What I see looks fully stacked!!” read a message from one of her admirers.

“A picture is worth a thousand words! Love those pancakes,” another fan wrote.

“I’ll have what ur having,” a third user chimed in.

“You look absolutely amazing,” a fourth commenter gushed.

