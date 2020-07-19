Angela Simmons Slays In A Bold Pastel Legging Set & Teases She’s ‘Pinking Of You’

Fashion designer and reality television star Angela Simmons was on fire in her Sunday morning Instagram post. The brunette beauty shared a new slate of photos on the social media site and she left her millions of followers stunned by this incredible look.

As is often the case with her social media posts featuring new ensembles, Angela was photographed outside on what appeared to be the balcony of her place. She shared five photos showcasing this new ensemble from a variety of angles and her fans went crazy over this unique, glamorous look.

In the tags on the photos, Angela signaled that the outfit itself was from A.L. Lux Couture. The “Aqua Flora” two-piece legging set was comprised of a bold floral pattern on a form-fitting fabric that highlighted all of Angela’s luscious curves.

The top had long sleeves and a high neck and the pattern across both the top and skintight leggings included blue, pink, and red hues. The fit of the outfit gave the impression that it might have been a one-piece jumpsuit as it hugged every curve. In actuality, it was two separate garments that worked together seamlessly to present an incredible united look. The Growing Up Hip Hop star added a pair of jaw-dropping Jessica Rich heeled sandals and some Prada accessories to complete the gorgeous presentation.

“Love the close up. Love. Priceless from head to feet,” one person commented.

A pink headband held Angela’s blond-tipped tresses back from her face and she held a small, pink backpack-style bag in one hand. Some of the snaps showcased Angela’s curvy figure as she stood, while others featured her sitting in a chair and primping for the camera. In every case, the reality star looked sultry and stunning.

“Yesss to this look” a fan declared.

“Beauty at its finest,” another fan praised.

More than 16,000 of Angela’s followers liked this new post in the first hour after she first shared it, and 225 comments poured in as people embraced this enticing vibe.

“U certainly can make outfits look great,” someone else detailed.

This is not the first time in recent days that Angela has flaunted her flawless figure in an ensemble that encompassed a jumpsuit style. She regularly touts that her physique is “built not bought” and she exudes loads of confidence whenever she combines her curves and a glamorous outfit like this. Her fans can never get enough, as was made clear by the immediate and intense reaction to this new slew of photographs.