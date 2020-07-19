Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In White Mini Dress

On Saturday, July 18, British model Rachel Ward uploaded a stunning snapshot for her 607,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the 29-year-old posed before a white backdrop. While the exact location of the photoshoot was unspecified, the post’s geotag suggested that the picture was taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She placed one of her hands on her waist as she held on to what appears to be two pink peonies. She turned her neck and looked directly at the photographer, parting her full lips.

She sizzled in a white mini dress from the clothing company Misspap. The feminine garment featured a low-cut neckline with ruched detailing and billowy sleeves. Rachel’s incredible curves and toned thighs were put on display in the dress, much to the delight of her audience. As for jewelry, the model wore a pair of statement earrings and her sparkling wedding ring set.

For the photo, the bombshell slicked back her long locks, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Misspap by letting her followers know that the company was having an online sale.

Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Now this is a beautiful pic Rachel. Gorgeous,” wrote a fan, adding a string of blue heart emoji to the comment.

“My lovely you are so gorgeous have a good weekend,” added a different devotee.

“The most beautiful queen [who] deserves to be worshiped,” remarked another follower, along with two red heart emoji.

“Very very beautiful woman,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post pictures of herself in revealing ensembles. Recently, she shared a series of pictures, in which she wore a plunging oversized cream-colored blazer and matching bike shorts that accentuated her lean legs. That post has been liked over 11,000 times since it was uploaded.