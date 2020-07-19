Nastia Liukin Slays In A Bikini Top & Black Shorts, Hints At A ‘Heavy Heart’

Gymnastics champion Nastia Liukin shared a new snapshot on her Instagram page on Sunday morning that gave her fans a lot to take in. She posed in a saucy ensemble and quoted some song lyrics as she kicked off her day, looking fabulous as always.

In the caption of her post, Nastia quoted lyrics from the Leon Bridges and John Mayer song “Inside Friend.” She exuded something of a summer-time rocker girl vibe as she posed indoors and leaned on a stunning piece of furniture in her new Dallas, Texas home.

The room where Nastia posed for this latest sexy snap had an intriguing piece of artwork on the wall behind her. The tag that she included in the post indicated that the print was from Brooklyn artist Andy Blank.

Nastia leaned back and braced herself on a unique piece of white furniture that was accessorized with a couple of books and a strappy pair of black heels sitting atop it.

The black-and-white vibe continued with what the Olympian wore for this new photo. She had dark sunglasses over her eyes and she wore a black leather jacket.

The Olympian added a bikini top and black shorts to her ensemble and she gazed straight toward the camera with her lips parted slightly. Nastia had her blond tresses swept back away from her face and pinned up behind her with some wisps left loose to frame her face.

“In case no one has told you today, you are a beautiful soul!” one of Nastia’s fans commented.

The tags on the photo indicated that the bikini top was from the line WeWoreWhat and it perfectly showcased Nastia’s fit physique. The white fabric had dark rope-like designs swirling all over it. The wide straps and full coverage made for a fairly modest presentation without seeming too prim and proper.

The gymnastics champion had the leather jacket pushed down off of one shoulder and this gave everybody a glimpse of her chiseled abs. This was not a full-length photo, but it did show enough to allow Nastia to flaunt some of her slim, athletic legs.

“Your style is amazing!” a follower praised.

“Wow major goals,” another follower declared.

Nastia has been all about bikinis this summer. This look did have a different kind of vibe from many of her other recent posts, but her fans made it clear they loved the change of pace.

“The lewk is fire,” someone else noted.

No matter how many times Nastia shares photos with some of these specific components, like dark sunglasses, bikini pieces, or a black-and-white theme, people go wild. This was not the most revealing ensemble she has posted by any means, but it gave her dedicated followers plenty to appreciate nonetheless.