Katelyn Runck Flaunts Insane Abs And Stunning Cleavage Wearing Skin-Tight Crop Top And Leggings

Gorgeous fitness model Katelyn Runck sported a casual athletic look that wowed her 2.1 million Instagram fans on Sunday morning.

She posted a series of images and a quick video from a recent promotional shoot that received almost 3,500 likes in the first 15 minutes after it was uploaded.

Katelyn’s outfit put her incredible physique on display, putting specific emphasis upon her insanely muscular abs and incredible bust.

Her tiny cropped athletic top just barely covered her ample assets. The tight fit of the garment hugged her breasts together, and her ample cleavage threatened to spill over rounded neckline at any moment.

Horizontal stripes stretched taut across her curves, accentuating their impressive size. The smooth skin of her decolletage was completely bare.

She also wore a skin tight pair of light peach leggings that left little to the imagination. They rode low across her slim hips and showed off the length of her toned legs. Her shapely quads were visible beneath the lightweight fabric.

Katelyn completed the ensemble with white Adidas running shoes embellished with gray stripes.

In the first image, Katelyn stood with her figure faced squarely to the camera, feet shoulder-width apart. She offset her weight onto one foot and cocked one hip. The slender lines of her waist curved into an alluring hourglass shape.

Her abdominal definition was striking — confirming why the slang term “six-pack” describes this particular well-formed muscle group. Her belly flexed into distinctly separate rows and sections, all trailing down to the ‘V’ of her well-proportioned hips.

She raised her left arm with elbow bent and lightly tousled her dark mahogany mane with her fingers.

Her long wavy hair was swept to one side and spilled over her shoulder, seemingly blowing in the breeze. The cascade framed her face, perfectly highlighting her high cheekbones and delicate bone structure. Natural light played across her golden tanned skin.

She gazed off camera with a focused intensity. Her perfectly-groomed arched brows framed the almond shape of her chocolate brown eyes. She parted her rosy lips slightly.

The post also included a brief behind-the-scenes video clip in which Katelyn’s impressive modeling skills were demonstrated. She moved continuously, striking a slightly different and glamorous pose each time the camera shutter clicked.

She playfully engaged with the photographer as she moved through the shoot — she slipped a thumb under her waistband and gave a little tug, teasing the viewer. The she pulled the front of her top down to expose extra cleavage, while seductively running her fingers through her hair.

Katelyn appeared to be having a great time, as evidenced by the enormous grin she flashed at the beginning of the video.