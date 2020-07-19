Laurence Bédard Flashes Major Cleavage In Black Lacy Crop Top

https://www.inquisitr.com/6156901/laurence-bedard-cleavage-dress/

Instagram sensation Laurence Bédard shared a new photo to her feed Sunday afternoon and her millions of followers are going wild. The hot new pic brought in over 35,000 comments in under an hour, as well as hundreds of comments.

Laurence posed by a pool in the new post, but instead of taking a dip, she lounged on the wood deck by its side, also ignoring the several chaise lounges in the background. The tattooed beauty wore black yoga shorts and paired them with a lacy black crop top which showed off her ample cleavage. The shirt featured spaghetti straps and a very see-through band which wrapped around her upper torso. Draped around her, Laurence opted for a red floral print kimono that hung off her shoulders. She matched the top with a gold chain and a simple circular pendant.

The tattooed beauty wore her short brown hair down with a center part that fell right below her chin. Laurence was all smiles for the sexy new picture as she flashed her pearly whites for the camera. She twisted her slender frame towards the camera, showing off her impressive physique as well.

Laurence’s large skull tattoo was on full display in the snapshot, as was her koi fish ink which ran across her stomach. Several other tattoos were in shot around her two shoulder blades, but most were kept hidden by her garbs.

The comment section filled with loving sentiments from her 2.8 million followers. Many opted to leave emoji to show their adoration for the photograph which ranged everywhere from heart-eyed faces to fire symbols.

As usual with one of Laurence’s photographs, users commented on her beauty by calling her every sweet name in the book.

“You are absolutely gorgeous, i love this photo!” one fan wrote.

“You are so beautiful, I love this top on you,” a second wrote.

“OMG. ARE YOU KIDDING ME,” a third follower shared.

“I love your tattoos, your body definitely is a work of art. Serious inspiration for my new sleeve!!!” another shared.

The new photo is rather conservative compared to many of the other pics Laurence shares to her timeline. Yesterday the French-Canadian posed in a neon orange bikini that was quite revealing and it left fans drooling in the comment section. Earlier this month Laurence posted a different photograph in a tight black dress which also showed off her impressive chest. That pic alone racked up an astonishing 80,000 likes and hundreds of comments. The new poolside pic continues to bring in the likes as the hours go by, making it one of her most popular of the month.