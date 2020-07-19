Lauren Alexis Sports A Checkered Bikini Top And Black Bottoms In New Snap

British model and livestreamer Lauren Alexis took to her Instagram page on Sunday night and wowed her 1.1 million followers with a hot snapshot.

In the picture, Lauren could be seen rocking a sexy, yet stylish, checkered bikini top that boasted orange lining and straps. The triangular cups of the top formed a plunging neckline, thus allowing the hottie to show off a glimpse of cleavage. The risque ensemble also drew attention toward her taut stomach and slender waist.

Lauren teamed the bikini top with a pair of black leggings that boasted orange and checkered panels.

She wore her brunette tresses down, swept them to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulder and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a dainty pendant, a gold wristwatch, and a silver barbell in her navel.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in London, United Kingdom, which is Lauren’s hometown. For the shoot, she seemingly sat in her kitchen, atop a table. Some cabinets, a white basket, and a microwave oven could be seen in the background.

Lauren sat with her legs spread apart. She lightly tugged at her leggings, placed the other hand on the table, puckered her lips, and gazed right into the camera.

In the caption, Lauren asked users about their most favorite song, the one which they could keep listening to for the rest of their lives. She also added a comment and asked her fans to guess the song that she would play.

Within 18 hours of going live, the photo amassed close to 80,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Lauren’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about a thousand messages to praise her amazing figure, sexy sense of style, and beautiful looks. Other users enthusiastically responded to the caption and wrote about the songs they love.

“You look so hot, babe! My favorite track is “Lust for Life” by Lana Del Ray,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“What a sexy photo. Love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“You’re the baddest babe from the U.K. Can someone prove me wrong? I will wait,” a third admirer remarked.

“Hey cutie, why are you so fine?” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my wifey,” and “perfect,” to express their adoration for the stunner.

Lauren seems to be on a hot picture-posting spree of late. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on July 13, she uploaded another steamy snap on the photo-sharing platform in which she showed off her figure in a tiny black bikini to titillate her fans.