‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Gets Support From Celebrity Friends Following The Death Of Her Mother

The actress and luxury realtor shared a heartbreaking post about the loss of her mom.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is mourning the death of her mother just one year after her father died. The actress and luxury realtor shared a heartbreaking post to Instagram just five months after she revealed that her mom was battling terminal cancer, and she received condolences from many of her celebrity friends.

Chrishell shared a series of family photos to her social media page, including several that showed her posing and smiling with her mama. The Netflix star also shared some short video clips, including one of her mom trying on a glamorous soap opera wig and another of them riding together on a boat. A final video featured the duo singing the John Denver classic, “Take Me Home Country Roads” while in a car. Chrishell also tagged her sister, Sabrina, in two of the photos.

In the caption to the post, Chrishell wrote that she is in disbelief over her mother’s death but that she find sa little comfort in knowing that her parents are together once again and that her Dad is now showing his wife “the ropes.”

The 38-year-old actress added that it was “absolutely heartbreaking” watching her loved one take her “last labored breath.” She also thanked the Kentucky hospice center that cared for her in mother the final moments of her life.

In comments to the post, many of Chrishell’s famous friends offered her condolences.

“You’re a wonderful daughter and sister, and our thoughts are with you and your family,” wrote her Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you, babe. So sorry for your loss. Love you! ” wrote co-star Mary Fitzgerald.

“Love you beautiful,” added Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young.

Chrishell also received messages from fans and famous friends in both the reality TV and soap opera worlds, including Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and JoJo Fletcher, Bachelor Colton Underwood, Vanderpump Rules veterans Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Kristen Doute as well as soap veterans Doug Davidson and Kristian Alfonso.

Actor Mario Lopez and Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel also sent love to Chrishell and her family.

Earlier this year, Chrishell opened up about her mother’s cancer diagnosis and how the coronavirus pandemic had kept her from being with her at the hospital in her home state of Kentucky.

“My mom is suffering from stage 4 lung cancer and because of COVID I haven’t been able to see her,” the actress told Us Weekly in May. “However, now we talk on the phone every day, which we never did before. In the strangest turn of events, something that by design is keeping us apart has actually made us closer than ever.”

Chrishell has had a very difficult year. In addition to the loss of both of her parents, she is in the middle of a divorce from her ex, This Is Us star Justin Hartley after two years of marriage.