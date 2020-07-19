Teresa Giudice Creates A Cameo Calling Out Woman Who Cheated On Her Fiancé, Video Goes Viral

According to a recent report from Hollywood Life, Teresa Giudice fulfilled a Cameo request for a fan asking for advice and called out a woman who cheated on her fiancé.

Cameo is a service that allows fans to request personalized messages from their favorite celebrities for a specific price. They can ask the star to say just about anything in the footage. In this case, the clip was allegedly purchased by a woman named Rachel for her best friend Jessica, who supposedly slept with her fiancé’s sibling.

“This is booked by your best friend…and she told me that you just had sex with your fiancé’s brother that had chlamydia,” Teresa began the video.

Jessica’s friend asked that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star give her pal some advice.

Teresa advised her to “get out of that situation,” and make sure she goes to the doctor to get medication to treat her potential STI.

The 48-year-old television personality added that she should stay away from the family and get herself sorted out by any means possible.

“Listen, it is what it is — just fix it, make it better.”

Despite the awkwardness of the request, Teresa concluded the clip by wishing her the best and thanking her for all the support over her many years on RHONJ.

Hollywood Life linked the footage at the source, where it was shared the Bravo By Betches page.

The short clip received tons of attention on Instagram, racking up over 93,000 views in less than a day of being shared. It received more than 8,800 likes and over 1,180 comments, many of whom were fans of Teresa and found the video hilarious.

“Ok wait. This is the best cameo on the internet,” wrote one person.

“I want this entire video tattooed on my body, pixel by pixel, with subtitles,” joked another.

“This was the PERFECT opportunity for Teresa to yell her infamous ‘prostitution wh*re!’ and be 100% justified,” contributed a third user alongside a laughing emoji.

A few people thought that Rachel was bold for making Teresa film such a crazy message.

“Not dealing with any of this…LOL LOL. Her BF Rachel is a piece of work for setting this up!” chimed in a fourth Instagrammer.

