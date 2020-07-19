Bebe Rexha Shares A Rear View Of Her Scrunch-Butt Leggings During Bike Ride

Bebe's adorable dog joined her as she went for a ride near the beach.

Bebe Rexha showed off her flashy workout attire in a set of Instagram images documenting her “adventures” in Los Angeles. The update revealed that she is still having a blast riding her bike, which she recently described as her new favorite hobby.

The opening image in the “I’m a Mess” singer’s carousel was a close-up selfie taken inside a vehicle. The shot revealed that she was rocking a pair of black shades with a trendy square cat-eye silhouette. Her other accessories included a gold medallion necklace and a shorter chain with a jewel-encrusted bee pendant. Her shoulder-length blond tresses looked slightly damp.

Bebe was clad in a white Fila crop top. The sleeveless shirt was formfitting, but her bottoms were much tighter, as evidenced by the following photo that provided a rear view of her athletic outfit. Her shirt had an open back, save for two black elastic bands featuring Fila branding. She teamed the top with a pair of leopard-print leggings that adhered to her lower body. They boasted a scrunch-butt back that ensured that her pert posterior took center stage in the photo.

Around her waist, Bebe wore a bright red Fila fanny pack. Her hair was tied up with a piece of gauzy black fabric, and a few snap clips were keeping the shorter hair on the back of her head off of her neck.

Bebe was riding her bike on a sandy trail near a beach. She had affixed a basket to the front of her bicycle, and her adorable pet terrier, Bear, was sitting in it. A T-shirt had been placed over the basket’s wire frame, presumably to make it a bit more comfortable for her furry passenger.

Bebe’s photos included a profile shot that was taken when she was standing still. She gazed out at the ocean as Bear appeared transfixed by something on the ground. This image was followed by another rear view of Bebe riding, but it was snapped from behind a chain-link fence. The fifth image showed Bear staring back at the photographer, and the final picture was a shot of three palm trees towering over a mostly-empty parking lot at either sunrise or sunset.

Fans of the “You Can’t Stop the Girl” singer couldn’t stop gushing over how great she looked during her seaside ride.

“You look incredible,” read a remark that included a heart-eye and peach emoji.

“That booty tho!!” another admirer chimed in.

“Very sexy,” a third message read.

“I freaking love you!! Gorgeous,” wrote a fourth fan.

Bebe’s post also amassed over 290,000 likes in the span of an hour, and a number of fans showed their appreciation for it with long strings of fire emoji.